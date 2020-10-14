QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $165.00 at Bank of America

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QCOM. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 169,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,261,451. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $128.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,190 shares of company stock worth $2,667,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

