Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Cap of $10.15 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001232 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $173,025.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00026750 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029183 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005044 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00019456 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021261 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,338,247 tokens. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

