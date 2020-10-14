Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Sells $3,239,071.69 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Quidel stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.61. 619,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,336. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.42 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average of $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,557,000 after buying an additional 359,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after buying an additional 342,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at $122,313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,060,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

