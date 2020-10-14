Rapids Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $4,011.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.01471424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00150122 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.