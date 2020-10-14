Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.52 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 41% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 63.9% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $77,461.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00271725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00094429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.75 or 0.01472701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00150297 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,232,635,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.