Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Redline Communications Group Inc (TSE:RDL)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redline Communications Group Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.