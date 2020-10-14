Revain (REV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $430,136.00

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Revain has a market capitalization of $120.43 million and approximately $430,136.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Cryptopia, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Revain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00094355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01472098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00150339 BTC.

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 12,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitFlip, Cryptopia, C-CEX, OKEx, YoBit, Kuna, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitForex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

