Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Shares Up 0.1%

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €16.54 ($19.46) and last traded at €16.54 ($19.46). 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.52 ($19.44).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 57.63.

About Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

