Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $23.00 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $23.00 million and $268,118.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

