Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Risk (George) Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 1,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Risk (George) Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Risk (George) Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

