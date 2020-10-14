Robotina (ROX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.09 Million

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Robotina has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One Robotina token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $6,523.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00094355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01472098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00150339 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

