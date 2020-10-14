San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $467.01. 851,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $472.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

