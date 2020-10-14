San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,048 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after buying an additional 263,538 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after acquiring an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,581,353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,457,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,857,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,227,505,000 after acquiring an additional 251,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,870 shares of company stock valued at $33,989,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

Adobe stock traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,897. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.70. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $242.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.