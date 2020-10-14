Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Shares Up 7.1%

Silver Bull Resources Inc (TSE:SVB) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 33,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 26,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

