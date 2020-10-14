Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Up 18.5%

Shares of Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) shot up 18.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 11,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 24,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 5.50%.

About Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.