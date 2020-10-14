SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Tops $0.0065

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $231,801.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.30 or 0.05000423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00052761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SNGLS is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

