SnowGem (XSG) Trading 6.8% Higher This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $995,392.31 and approximately $112,620.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 29,206,120 coins and its circulating supply is 29,129,028 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

