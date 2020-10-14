SONM (SNM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $218,370.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One SONM token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. SONM has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $218,370.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00041021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.76 or 0.05002093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00052719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM (SNM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.com. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.