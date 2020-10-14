SpankChain Tops One Day Volume of $8.00 (SPANK)

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, SpankChain has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One SpankChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. SpankChain has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $8.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SpankChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00041021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $569.76 or 0.05002093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00052719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SpankChain Profile

SPANK is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SpankChain is medium.com/@spankchain. SpankChain’s official website is spankchain.com. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpankChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpankChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.