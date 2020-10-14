SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR ICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.52. 139,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 27,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

