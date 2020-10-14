SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 326.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.