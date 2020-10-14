Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

