Starbase Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $254,495.45 and approximately $3,647.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.40 or 0.04755701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00052468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

