Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 21,446 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. 5,960,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,180,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

