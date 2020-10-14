Storm (STORM) Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Coinrail, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00094355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.01472098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00150339 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, WazirX, Binance, Coinnest, Coinrail, Upbit, YoBit and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.