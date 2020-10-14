Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,782,643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,624,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,298,000 after buying an additional 1,712,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 902.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after buying an additional 1,465,990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,998,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,590,402. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

