Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 8,308 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $92,656,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,218.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,913 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $54,370,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,373,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after acquiring an additional 759,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669,361 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 1,263,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,270. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

