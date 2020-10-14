Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned about 0.50% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.90. 124,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,735. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $42.27.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

