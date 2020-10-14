Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.03 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 85,044.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,259,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4,825.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,821,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,047,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,004,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 460,422 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 348,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.