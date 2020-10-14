Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. 453,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

