Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $5.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.8% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $112.98. The stock had a trading volume of 764,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

