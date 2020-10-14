Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $5.49 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,240 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 223,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 355.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 48,512 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,092,000.

Shares of IGSB remained flat at $$54.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,840,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

