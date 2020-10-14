Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 29,061 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,043,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,807,898. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

