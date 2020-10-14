Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 2,920 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,328. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $88.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.