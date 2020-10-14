Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 57,540 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 317.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 634,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,845,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 741,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,820. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

