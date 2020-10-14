Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,611 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.