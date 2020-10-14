Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 5,934 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 891.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,159,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,476. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30.

