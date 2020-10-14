T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP David A. Miller Sells 10,000 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMUS traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.67. 6,079,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $123.42.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.79.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.