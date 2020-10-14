Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Down 1.1%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.62 ($12.49) and last traded at €10.66 ($12.54). Approximately 30,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.78 ($12.68).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTK shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.33 ($14.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.21. The stock has a market cap of $699.41 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37.

Takkt Company Profile (ETR:TTK)

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

