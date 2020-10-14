Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 2.1% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,617. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $166.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

