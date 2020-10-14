Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 2.1% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 286,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 62,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Target by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152,617. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

