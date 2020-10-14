Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.00, for a total transaction of $663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,430,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TSLA stock traded up $14.65 on Wednesday, hitting $461.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,652,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,939,266. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.95. The stock has a market cap of $427.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.30, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $262,000,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

