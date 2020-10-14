The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Sells $1,350,089.40 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barry Port also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Barry Port sold 25,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,468,000.00.

ENSG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

