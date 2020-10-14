The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $209,437.28 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $209,437.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,455.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ENSG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.82. 591,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,251. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,716,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,228,000 after acquiring an additional 130,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,617,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

