The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Sells $133,267.50 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $133,267.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ENSG stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. 591,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,251. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4,234.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 69,380 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 48,519 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

