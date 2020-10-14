The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 4,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Korea Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.85% of The Korea Fund worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KF)

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.