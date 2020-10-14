Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 521,381 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 521,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $37,648,922.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,227,812 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $95,843,004.72.

On Thursday, October 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,796,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,756. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,320.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after buying an additional 245,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 97,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RUN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Simmons started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.