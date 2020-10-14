Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.