Ubiq One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,002.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $8,002.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

