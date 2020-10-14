United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Up 2%

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.96. 880,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,584,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

